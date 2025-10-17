why C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

C4 Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CCCC] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.82 during the day while it closed the day at $2.48.

C4 Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 2.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCCC stock has inclined by 6.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 125.45% and lost -57.82% year-on date.

The market cap for CCCC stock reached $176.50 million, with 71.01 million shares outstanding and 59.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, CCCC reached a trading volume of 10763501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCC shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for C4 Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2025, representing the official price target for C4 Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on CCCC stock. On December 19, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CCCC shares from 8 to 12.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

CCCC stock trade performance evaluation

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, CCCC shares dropped by -26.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.25 for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.28 for the last 200 days.

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -361.03% and a Gross Margin at 76.87%. C4 Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -325.88%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for C4 Therapeutics Inc. ( CCCC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -52.99%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -32.93%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, C4 Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -48.32%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on C4 Therapeutics Inc’s (CCCC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.36%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1014363.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.06% and a Quick Ratio of 5.06%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C4 Therapeutics Inc posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C4 Therapeutics Inc go to 1.27%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $76.85%, or 85.17%% of CCCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCCC stocks are: LYNX1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 6.88 million shares, which is approximately 9.9993%. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$22.54 million in CCCC stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $$22.39 million in CCCC stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0442%.