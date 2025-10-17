why Blackstone Inc [BX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $181.50

Blackstone Inc [NYSE: BX] loss -3.62% or -5.94 points to close at $157.97 with a heavy trading volume of 6472928 shares.

It opened the trading session at $164.01, the shares rose to $165.32 and dropped to $155.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BX points out that the company has recorded 22.10% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, BX reached to a volume of 6472928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Inc [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $181.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on BX stock. On December 12, 2024, analysts increased their price target for BX shares from 188 to 195.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 95.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for BX stock

Blackstone Inc [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.08 for Blackstone Inc [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.82, while it was recorded at 159.56 for the last single week of trading, and 157.62 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc [BX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of 55.73% and a Gross Margin at 99.44%. Blackstone Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 22.09%.

Blackstone Inc (BX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Blackstone Inc. ( BX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 37.72%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Blackstone Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.58%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Blackstone Inc (BX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Blackstone Inc’s (BX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.55%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Blackstone Inc. (BX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $584269.66 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.75% and a Quick Ratio of 0.75%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Blackstone Inc [BX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blackstone Inc posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc go to 20.45%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Blackstone Inc [BX]

There are presently around $70.57%, or 71.24%% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65.14 million shares, which is approximately 8.4688%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 47.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.85 billion in BX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.6 billion in BX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8304%.