why Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.32

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [NYSE: SAN] closed the trading session at $9.9 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.84, while the highest price level was $10.015.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 96.82 percent and weekly performance of -0.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, SAN reached to a volume of 4591849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $10.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. ADR stock.

SAN stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.57. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.85, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.53%. Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.77%.

According to recent financial data for Banco Santander S.A. ADR. ( SAN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.85%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s (SAN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco Santander S.A. ADR posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR go to 16.24%.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 2.85% of SAN stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 141.57 million shares, which is approximately 0.9316%. MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, holding 44.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.82 million in SAN stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $124.19 million in SAN stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1765%.