Wells Fargo lifts Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Western Alliance Bancorp [NYSE: WAL] slipped around -8.52 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $70.32 at the close of the session, down -10.81%.

Western Alliance Bancorp stock is now -20.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WAL Stock saw the intraday high of $74.8199 and lowest of $68.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.10, which means current price is +23.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, WAL reached a trading volume of 7662010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $101.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Western Alliance Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on WAL stock.

How has WAL stock performed recently?

Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.58. With this latest performance, WAL shares dropped by -20.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.35 for Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.53, while it was recorded at 77.01 for the last single week of trading, and 80.33 for the last 200 days.

Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.38%. Western Alliance Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.43%.

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Western Alliance Bancorp. ( WAL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.58%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Western Alliance Bancorp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.67%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Western Alliance Bancorp’s (WAL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.97%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Alliance Bancorp posted 1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Alliance Bancorp go to 18.25%.

Insider trade positions for Western Alliance Bancorp [WAL]

There are presently around $90.92%, or 93.38%% of WAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10.61 million shares, which is approximately 9.7716%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 5.42 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$340.48 million in WAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$321.15 million in WAL stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7074%.