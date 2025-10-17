Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Platinum Group Metals Ltd [PLG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Platinum Group Metals Ltd [AMEX: PLG] loss -4.83% or -0.14 points to close at $2.76 with a heavy trading volume of 5675689 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.97, the shares rose to $3.045 and dropped to $2.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLG points out that the company has recorded 110.69% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, PLG reached to a volume of 5675689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Platinum Group Metals Ltd [PLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLG shares is $2.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Platinum Group Metals Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2013, representing the official price target for Platinum Group Metals Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.50 to $1.75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PLG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for PLG stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd [PLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, PLG shares gained by 55.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.25 for Platinum Group Metals Ltd [PLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 1.53 for the last 200 days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. ( PLG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -14.92%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -7.62%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Platinum Group Metals Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -13.87%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Platinum Group Metals Ltd’s (PLG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Platinum Group Metals Ltd [PLG]

There are presently around $25.27%, or 33.30%% of PLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 11.53 million shares, which is approximately 11.2544%. SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP, holding 0.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.53 million in PLG stocks shares; and SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP, currently with $$1.5 million in PLG stock with ownership which is approximately 0.862%.