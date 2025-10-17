Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Hormel Foods Corp [HRL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hormel Foods Corp [NYSE: HRL] price surged by 0.42 percent to reach at $0.1.

A sum of 4457950 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.98M shares. Hormel Foods Corp shares reached a high of $23.9477 and dropped to a low of $23.665 until finishing in the latest session at $23.75.

The one-year HRL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.82. The average equity rating for HRL stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hormel Foods Corp [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $29.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BNP Paribas Exane analysts kept a Neutral rating on HRL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

HRL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hormel Foods Corp [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.47 for Hormel Foods Corp [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.88, while it was recorded at 23.72 for the last single week of trading, and 28.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hormel Foods Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corp [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.02% and a Gross Margin at 16.34%. Hormel Foods Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.26%.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hormel Foods Corp. ( HRL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.46%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hormel Foods Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hormel Foods Corp’s (HRL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $37726.5 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.47% and a Quick Ratio of 1.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

HRL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hormel Foods Corp posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corp go to 2.75%.

Hormel Foods Corp [HRL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $90.76%, or 90.97%% of HRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36.76 million shares, which is approximately 6.699%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 25.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$777.45 million in HRL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$745.5 million in HRL stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4563%.