Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Etsy Inc [ETSY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Etsy Inc [NYSE: ETSY] surged by $0.75 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $74.21 during the day while it closed the day at $71.45.

Etsy Inc stock has also loss -1.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETSY stock has inclined by 19.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 68.04% and gained 44.02% year-on date.

The market cap for ETSY stock reached $7.08 billion, with 99.61 million shares outstanding and 97.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 4925541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $65.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for Etsy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.39.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.63 for Etsy Inc [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.33, while it was recorded at 70.64 for the last single week of trading, and 54.69 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.75% and a Gross Margin at 72.40%. Etsy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.78%.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Etsy Inc (ETSY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $67776.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.39% and a Quick Ratio of 3.39%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc [ETSY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Etsy Inc posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc go to 12.79%.

Etsy Inc [ETSY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $132.86%, or 134.46%% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.44 million shares, which is approximately 11.546%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 10.14 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$598.0 million in ETSY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$344.86 million in ETSY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0219%.