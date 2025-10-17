Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Lufax Holding Ltd ADR [LU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: LU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.78%.

Over the last 12 months, LU stock rose by 38.49%. The one-year Lufax Holding Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -37.92. The average equity rating for LU stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.77 billion, with 838.06 million shares outstanding and 837.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, LU stock reached a trading volume of 5258631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lufax Holding Ltd ADR [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR stock. On August 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for LU shares from 1.60 to 1.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58.

LU Stock Performance Analysis:

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.78. With this latest performance, LU shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.22 for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lufax Holding Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd ADR [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.09% and a Gross Margin at 79.13%. Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.43%.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR. ( LU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -3.79%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.49%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s (LU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.56%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

LU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR posted -1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR [LU] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $12.33%, or 12.57%% of LU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 14.01 million shares, which is approximately 2.4447%. KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, holding 8.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$20.8 million in LU stocks shares; and KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$16.82 million in LU stock with ownership which is approximately 1.2384%.