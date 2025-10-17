Wall Street Analyst Downgrade KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]. What else is Wall St. saying

KKR & Co. Inc [NYSE: KKR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.27%.

Over the last 12 months, KKR stock dropped by -20.55%. The one-year KKR & Co. Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.78. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.70 billion, with 890.94 million shares outstanding and 684.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, KKR stock reached a trading volume of 7027634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $158.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2025, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on KKR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for KKR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.04.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.67 for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.81, while it was recorded at 121.24 for the last single week of trading, and 131.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR & Co. Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.83% and a Gross Margin at 45.29%. KKR & Co. Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.20%.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.22%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.56%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, KKR & Co. Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.49%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on KKR & Co. Inc’s (KKR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.87%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $413736.04 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.04% and a Quick Ratio of 6.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

KKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KKR & Co. Inc posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.18. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc go to 19.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $61.75%, or 80.81%% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55.4 million shares, which is approximately 6.2427%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 43.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.57 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.4 billion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7115%.