Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Comerica, Inc [CMA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Comerica, Inc [NYSE: CMA] plunged by -$4.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $78.845 during the day while it closed the day at $73.85.

Comerica, Inc stock has also loss -7.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMA stock has inclined by 13.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.56% and gained 20.41% year-on date.

The market cap for CMA stock reached $9.42 billion, with 129.68 million shares outstanding and 126.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, CMA reached a trading volume of 5012119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comerica, Inc [CMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMA shares is $76.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Comerica, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Comerica, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Hold rating on CMA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.03.

CMA stock trade performance evaluation

Comerica, Inc [CMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.93. With this latest performance, CMA shares gained by 6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.47 for Comerica, Inc [CMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.67, while it was recorded at 77.04 for the last single week of trading, and 62.88 for the last 200 days.

Comerica, Inc [CMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comerica, Inc [CMA] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.67%. Comerica, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.78%.

Comerica, Inc (CMA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Comerica, Inc. ( CMA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.07%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.92%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Comerica, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.64%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Comerica, Inc (CMA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Comerica, Inc’s (CMA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.27%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Comerica, Inc (CMA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Comerica, Inc [CMA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comerica, Inc posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.21. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comerica, Inc go to 6.63%.

Comerica, Inc [CMA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $93.66%, or 94.41%% of CMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19.3 million shares, which is approximately 14.5143%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$799.49 million in CMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$250.15 million in CMA stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6704%.