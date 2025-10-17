Visa Inc [V] is 19.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Visa Inc [NYSE: V] closed the trading session at $335.4 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $334.17, while the highest price level was $345.69.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.50 percent and weekly performance of -3.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, V reached to a volume of 6226181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Visa Inc [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $395.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Erste Group have made an estimate for Visa Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Visa Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $425, while Mizuho analysts kept a Outperform rating on V stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 29.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

V stock trade performance evaluation

Visa Inc [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 6.37 for Visa Inc [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 343.84, while it was recorded at 343.28 for the last single week of trading, and 344.28 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc [V]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc [V] shares currently have an operating margin of 67.32% and a Gross Margin at 77.20%. Visa Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 51.58%.

Visa Inc (V) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Visa Inc. ( V), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 51.18%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 21.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Visa Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 34.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Visa Inc (V) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Visa Inc’s (V) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.65%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Visa Inc. (V) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $634810.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.12% and a Quick Ratio of 1.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Visa Inc [V] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc posted 2.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc go to 13.08%.

Visa Inc [V]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $90.37%, or 90.91%% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143.08 million shares, which is approximately 8.8872%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 127.55 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$33.48 billion in V stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$19.23 billion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5517%.