Veritex Holdings Inc [VBTX] Revenue clocked in at $777.92 million, up 14.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Veritex Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: VBTX] slipped around -1.71 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $29.96 at the close of the session, down -5.40%.

Veritex Holdings Inc stock is now 14.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VBTX Stock saw the intraday high of $31.49 and lowest of $29.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.96, which means current price is +47.08% above from all time high which was touched on 09/05/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, VBTX reached a trading volume of 4805148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veritex Holdings Inc [VBTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBTX shares is $33.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Veritex Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Veritex Holdings Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for VBTX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.56.

How has VBTX stock performed recently?

Veritex Holdings Inc [VBTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, VBTX shares dropped by -12.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.84 for Veritex Holdings Inc [VBTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.02, while it was recorded at 30.97 for the last single week of trading, and 27.63 for the last 200 days.

Veritex Holdings Inc [VBTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veritex Holdings Inc [VBTX] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.18%. Veritex Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.89%.

Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Veritex Holdings Inc. ( VBTX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.25%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.92%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Veritex Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Veritex Holdings Inc’s (VBTX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for Veritex Holdings Inc [VBTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veritex Holdings Inc posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBTX.

Insider trade positions for Veritex Holdings Inc [VBTX]

There are presently around $88.65%, or 92.33%% of VBTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7.91 million shares, which is approximately 14.521%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3.77 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$79.42 million in VBTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$53.57 million in VBTX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6646%.