Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] moved up 1.12: Why It’s Important

Teck Resources Ltd [NYSE: TECK] gained 1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $44.3 price per share at the time.

Teck Resources Ltd represents 490.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.66 billion with the latest information. TECK stock price has been found in the range of $43.44 to $44.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 4429379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $45.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Teck Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Ltd stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 11.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.66% and a Gross Margin at 17.37%. Teck Resources Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.69%.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Teck Resources Ltd. ( TECK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.70%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.35%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Teck Resources Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Teck Resources Ltd’s (TECK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $16805.56 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.47% and a Quick Ratio of 2.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teck Resources Ltd posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.22. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Ltd go to 1.22%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]

There are presently around $79.25%, or 79.78%% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 19.32 million shares, which is approximately 3.7236%. ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 18.42 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$882.5 million in TECK stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $$812.86 million in TECK stock with ownership which is approximately 3.271%.