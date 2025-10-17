TD Cowen lifts J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc [JBHT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc [NASDAQ: JBHT] surged by $30.74 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $169.71 during the day while it closed the day at $169.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc stock has also gained 18.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBHT stock has inclined by 13.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.95% and lost -3.36% year-on date.

The market cap for JBHT stock reached $16.41 billion, with 95.22 million shares outstanding and 77.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, JBHT reached a trading volume of 6497110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc [JBHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBHT shares is $165.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2025, representing the official price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $169, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on JBHT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBHT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

JBHT stock trade performance evaluation

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc [JBHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.90. With this latest performance, JBHT shares gained by 26.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.57. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.54, while it was recorded at 144.60 for the last single week of trading, and 148.48 for the last 200 days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc [JBHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc [JBHT] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.94% and a Gross Margin at 10.30%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.75%.

According to recent financial data for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.13%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.97%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.80%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc’s (JBHT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.45%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $17020.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.87% and a Quick Ratio of 0.87%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc [JBHT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc go to 14.31%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc [JBHT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $76.86%, or 96.08% of JBHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9.99 million shares, which is approximately 9.6881% of the stock. BLACKROCK INC., holding 6.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in JBHT stocks shares, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.1544%.