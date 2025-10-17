Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] Revenue clocked in at $8.10 million, up 155.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [NASDAQ: TSHA] traded at a low on 2025-10-16, posting a -4.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.08.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4708422 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stands at 7.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.66%.

The market cap for TSHA stock reached $1.39 billion, with 272.73 million shares outstanding and 222.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, TSHA reached a trading volume of 4708422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSHA shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on TSHA stock. On February 01, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TSHA shares from 14 to 1.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

How has TSHA stock performed recently?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, TSHA shares gained by 75.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 330.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1101.09% and a Gross Margin at 85.63%. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1144.97%.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. ( TSHA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -51.86%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -34.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -30.23%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s (TSHA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.24%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1270136.99 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 12.48% and a Quick Ratio of 12.48%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSHA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc go to 3.54%.

Insider trade positions for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]

There are presently around $94.64%, or 106.44%% of TSHA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSHA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21.21 million shares, which is approximately 9.1103%. RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 18.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$42.11 million in TSHA stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $$41.78 million in TSHA stock with ownership which is approximately 8.0104%.