Sutro Biopharma Inc [STRO] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $2

Sutro Biopharma Inc [NASDAQ: STRO] gained 12.91% or 0.1 points to close at $0.88 with a heavy trading volume of 10315104 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.81, the shares rose to $0.988 and dropped to $0.8038, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STRO points out that the company has recorded 63.09% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 506.79K shares, STRO reached to a volume of 10315104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sutro Biopharma Inc [STRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRO shares is $2.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sutro Biopharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Sutro Biopharma Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $2, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on STRO stock.

Trading performance analysis for STRO stock

Sutro Biopharma Inc [STRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, STRO shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8764, while it was recorded at 0.8186 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0678 for the last 200 days.

Sutro Biopharma Inc [STRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sutro Biopharma Inc [STRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.48% and a Gross Margin at 92.85%. Sutro Biopharma Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.76%.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sutro Biopharma Inc. ( STRO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -347.64%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -55.55%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sutro Biopharma Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -116.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$617455.62 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.12% and a Quick Ratio of 3.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Sutro Biopharma Inc [STRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sutro Biopharma Inc posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.24. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sutro Biopharma Inc go to 32.73%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sutro Biopharma Inc [STRO]

There are presently around 62.85% of STRO stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRO stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7.71 million shares, which is approximately 9.49% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 6.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.25 million in STRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.03 million in STRO stock with ownership of approximately 5.48%.