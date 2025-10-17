Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM] is -26.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc [NASDAQ: SBFM] gained 13.99% or 0.27 points to close at $2.2 with a heavy trading volume of 28505643 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.26, the shares rose to $2.43 and dropped to $2.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBFM points out that the company has recorded 80.33% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 80.21K shares, SBFM reached to a volume of 28505643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBFM shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBFM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for SBFM stock

Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.74. With this latest performance, SBFM shares gained by 49.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1700, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1200 for Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5100, while it was recorded at 1.8100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8100 for the last 200 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.95% and a Gross Margin at 32.59%. Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.35%.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. ( SBFM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -25.65%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -20.59%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -23.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s (SBFM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$121346.15 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.00% and a Quick Ratio of 2.66%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunshine Biopharma Inc posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -535/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 534.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBFM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunshine Biopharma Inc [SBFM]

There are presently around $2.85%, or 2.95%% of SBFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors.