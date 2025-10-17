Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT] Stock trading around $21.97 per share: What’s Next?

Summit Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SMMT] traded at a low on 2025-10-16, posting a -2.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.97.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5780295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Summit Therapeutics Inc stands at 9.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.09%.

The market cap for SMMT stock reached $16.32 billion, with 742.81 million shares outstanding and 111.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, SMMT reached a trading volume of 5780295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMMT shares is $32.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Summit Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Summit Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on SMMT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 62.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has SMMT stock performed recently?

Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, SMMT shares gained by 21.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.55 for Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.72, while it was recorded at 22.13 for the last single week of trading, and 22.35 for the last 200 days.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Summit Therapeutics Inc. ( SMMT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -328.30%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -224.08%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Summit Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -284.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Summit Therapeutics Inc’s (SMMT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$4692327.04 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.13% and a Quick Ratio of 5.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summit Therapeutics Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMMT.

Insider trade positions for Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT]

There are presently around $13.55%, or 86.59%% of SMMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMMT stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 23.22 million shares, which is approximately 3.2804%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$68.78 million in SMMT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$61.61 million in SMMT stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1158%.