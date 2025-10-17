Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS] is 59.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [AMEX: PHYS] gained 2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $32.91 price per share at the time.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust represents 464.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.27 billion with the latest information. PHYS stock price has been found in the range of $32.47 to $32.9299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, PHYS reached a trading volume of 7543114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for PHYS stock

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.29. With this latest performance, PHYS shares gained by 16.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.12

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS]

There are presently around 30.19% of PHYS stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHYS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 6.93 million shares, which is approximately 1.7482%. POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 6.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.91 million in PHYS stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $113.81 million in PHYS stock with ownership which is approximately 1.5897%.