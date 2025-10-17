Snowflake Inc [SNOW] moved down -0.33: Why It’s Important

Snowflake Inc [NYSE: SNOW] closed the trading session at $240.06 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $237.01, while the highest price level was $251.74.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 94.92 percent and weekly performance of -4.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 64.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 8258664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snowflake Inc [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $266.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $245 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SNOW stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 108.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.44.

SNOW stock trade performance evaluation

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 8.85 for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.69, while it was recorded at 242.24 for the last single week of trading, and 191.70 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.71% and a Gross Margin at 65.45%. Snowflake Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.53%.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Snowflake Inc. ( SNOW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -42.45%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -18.23%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Snowflake Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -27.45%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Snowflake Inc’s (SNOW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$176155.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.44% and a Quick Ratio of 1.44%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Snowflake Inc [SNOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Snowflake Inc posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc go to 42.34%.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $71.34%, or 73.70%% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22.5 million shares, which is approximately 6.7339%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.27 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.67 billion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7018%.