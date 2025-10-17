Satellogic Inc [SATL] moved down -29.71: Why It’s Important

Satellogic Inc [NASDAQ: SATL] loss -29.71% or -1.23 points to close at $2.91 with a heavy trading volume of 34696717 shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.41, the shares rose to $3.41 and dropped to $2.9, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SATL points out that the company has recorded -27.25% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, SATL reached to a volume of 34696717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Satellogic Inc [SATL]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Satellogic Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022.

Trading performance analysis for SATL stock

Satellogic Inc [SATL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.79. With this latest performance, SATL shares dropped by -17.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

Satellogic Inc [SATL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Satellogic Inc [SATL] shares currently have an operating margin of -509.14% and a Gross Margin at -37.37%. Satellogic Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -903.43%.

Satellogic Inc (SATL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Satellogic Inc (SATL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Satellogic Inc. (SATL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$848686.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.98% and a Quick Ratio of 0.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Satellogic Inc [SATL]

There are presently around 49.95% of SATL stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SATL stocks are: CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. with ownership of 13.38 million shares. SOFTBANK GROUP CORP., holding 2.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 million in SATL stocks shares.