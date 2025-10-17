Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] is -81.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SRPT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.91%.

Over the last 12 months, SRPT stock dropped by -80.80%. The one-year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.38. The average equity rating for SRPT stock is currently 2.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.28 billion, with 97.71 million shares outstanding and 92.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.23M shares, SRPT stock reached a trading volume of 6037341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $23.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SRPT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.19.

SRPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, SRPT shares gained by 36.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.39 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.53, while it was recorded at 22.21 for the last single week of trading, and 53.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.04% and a Gross Margin at 77.63%. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.34%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. ( SRPT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -4.76%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.63%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.14%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s (SRPT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$42244.9 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.89% and a Quick Ratio of 1.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SRPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.25. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc go to 4.30%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $80.73%, or 84.68%% of SRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10.32 million shares, which is approximately 10.9117%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.43 billion in SRPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$682.69 million in SRPT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5666%.