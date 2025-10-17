Sanofi ADR [SNY] Revenue clocked in at $43.23 billion, down -8.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Sanofi ADR [NASDAQ: SNY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.46%.

Over the last 12 months, SNY stock rose by 3.71%. The one-year Sanofi ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.05. The average equity rating for SNY stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $121.73 billion, with 2.61 billion shares outstanding and 2.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, SNY stock reached a trading volume of 4979662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sanofi ADR [SNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sanofi ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Sanofi ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

SNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sanofi ADR [SNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, SNY shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.99 for Sanofi ADR [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.38, while it was recorded at 49.02 for the last single week of trading, and 50.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sanofi ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sanofi ADR [SNY] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.88% and a Gross Margin at 65.42%. Sanofi ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 22.98%.

Sanofi ADR (SNY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sanofi ADR. ( SNY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.39%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sanofi ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sanofi ADR (SNY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sanofi ADR’s (SNY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.32%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sanofi ADR (SNY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sanofi ADR. (SNY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $117512.15 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.27% and a Quick Ratio of 0.94%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SNY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sanofi ADR posted 1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.16. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi ADR go to 12.46%.

Sanofi ADR [SNY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $10.27%, or 10.27%% of SNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 77.11 million shares, which is approximately 6.1717%. FMR LLC, holding 15.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$738.2 million in SNY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$714.89 million in SNY stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1687%.