Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] Revenue clocked in at $81.71 million, down -30.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SGMO] closed the trading session at $0.64 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6331, while the highest price level was $0.6979.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.45 percent and weekly performance of -12.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, SGMO reached to a volume of 4152592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $2, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SGMO stock. On April 28, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SGMO shares from 5 to 1.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

SGMO stock trade performance evaluation

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.72. With this latest performance, SGMO shares gained by 25.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0597, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0541 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5810, while it was recorded at 0.6739 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7322 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -80.48% and a Gross Margin at 90.11%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.06%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. ( SGMO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -298.41%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -67.79%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -150.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s (SGMO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$352950.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.05% and a Quick Ratio of 1.05%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc go to 41.07%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc [SGMO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $17.10%, or 17.48%% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS LP with ownership of 20.09 million shares, which is approximately 9.8509%. ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 14.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.04 million in SGMO stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $$4.26 million in SGMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8341%.