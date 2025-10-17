Rothschild & Co Redburn slashes price target on Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] – find out why.

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] closed the trading session at $69.07 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.25, while the highest price level was $73.43.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.22 percent and weekly performance of -10.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 6787034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $96.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rothschild & Co Redburn have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AFRM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFRM in the course of the last twelve months was 37.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.56.

AFRM stock trade performance evaluation

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.83. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -23.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.25 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.69, while it was recorded at 71.87 for the last single week of trading, and 63.28 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.00% and a Gross Margin at 85.80%. Affirm Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.62%.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Affirm Holdings Inc. ( AFRM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.80%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.50%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Affirm Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc’s (AFRM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.49%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $23658.2 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.56% and a Quick Ratio of 6.56%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affirm Holdings Inc posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.19. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Affirm Holdings Inc go to 148.85%.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $82.17%, or 86.13%% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 30.55 million shares, which is approximately 9.6822%. CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 23.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $717.77 million in AFRM stocks shares.