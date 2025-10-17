Roth Capital lifts AngloGold Ashanti Plc [AU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AngloGold Ashanti Plc [NYSE: AU] price surged by 4.43 percent to reach at $3.33.

A sum of 4746559 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.99M shares. AngloGold Ashanti Plc shares reached a high of $79.94 and dropped to a low of $76.38 until finishing in the latest session at $78.55.

The one-year AU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.92. The average equity rating for AU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AngloGold Ashanti Plc [AU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $74.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2025, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AU stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 45.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.22.

AU Stock Performance Analysis:

AngloGold Ashanti Plc [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.70. With this latest performance, AU shares gained by 21.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 3.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 2.66 for AngloGold Ashanti Plc [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.90, while it was recorded at 74.74 for the last single week of trading, and 45.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AngloGold Ashanti Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Plc [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.89% and a Gross Margin at 31.38%. AngloGold Ashanti Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.33%.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. ( AU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.42%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, AngloGold Ashanti Plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on AngloGold Ashanti Plc’s (AU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.31%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc (AU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

AU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Plc go to 44.64%.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc [AU] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $74.25%, or 74.38%% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22.84 million shares, which is approximately 5.4166%.