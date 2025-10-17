Ring Energy Inc [REI] Revenue clocked in at $334.38 million, down -41.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Ring Energy Inc [AMEX: REI] loss -8.61% or -0.09 points to close at $0.94 with a heavy trading volume of 5053705 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.03, the shares rose to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9344, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REI points out that the company has recorded 12.57% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, REI reached to a volume of 5053705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ring Energy Inc [REI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REI shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Ring Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $4.90 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Ring Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on REI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for REI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for REI stock

Ring Energy Inc [REI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.70. With this latest performance, REI shares dropped by -10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0655, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0623 for Ring Energy Inc [REI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0099, while it was recorded at 1.0123 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0211 for the last 200 days.

Ring Energy Inc [REI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ring Energy Inc [REI] shares currently have an operating margin of 29.70% and a Gross Margin at 63.04%. Ring Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.72%.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ring Energy Inc. ( REI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.08%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.77%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ring Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.14%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ring Energy Inc’s (REI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.50%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ring Energy Inc. (REI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $602434.78 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.63% and a Quick Ratio of 0.58%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Ring Energy Inc [REI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ring Energy Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ring Energy Inc [REI]

There are presently around $33.40%, or 37.35%% of REI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REI stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 46.12 million shares, which is approximately 23.296%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 8.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.79 million in REI stocks shares.