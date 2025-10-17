REE Automotive Ltd [REE] fell -79.77% so far this year. What now?

REE Automotive Ltd [NASDAQ: REE] gained 29.03% on the last trading session, reaching $1.4 price per share at the time.

REE Automotive Ltd represents 28.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.43 million with the latest information. REE stock price has been found in the range of $1.08 to $1.7572.

If compared to the average trading volume of 114.62K shares, REE reached a trading volume of 16548040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about REE Automotive Ltd [REE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REE shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for REE Automotive Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2025, representing the official price target for REE Automotive Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on REE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

Trading performance analysis for REE stock

REE Automotive Ltd [REE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.31. With this latest performance, REE shares gained by 88.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1674, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1116 for REE Automotive Ltd [REE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7682, while it was recorded at 1.0792 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0737 for the last 200 days.

REE Automotive Ltd [REE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and REE Automotive Ltd [REE] shares currently have an operating margin of -43239.89% and a Gross Margin at -3650.27%. REE Automotive Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61067.76%.

REE Automotive Ltd (REE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for REE Automotive Ltd. ( REE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -220.85%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -83.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, REE Automotive Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -218.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

REE Automotive Ltd (REE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on REE Automotive Ltd’s (REE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

REE Automotive Ltd (REE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$529620.85 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.28% and a Quick Ratio of 2.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

REE Automotive Ltd [REE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, REE Automotive Ltd posted -1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.46. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REE.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at REE Automotive Ltd [REE]

There are presently around $25.09%, or 33.56%% of REE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REE stocks are: M&G PLC with ownership of 1.75 million shares, which is approximately 15.8475%. CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 0.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.8 million in REE stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $$0.51 million in REE stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1854%.