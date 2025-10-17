Progyny Inc [PGNY] stock Upgrade by Leerink Partners analyst, price target now $28

Progyny Inc [NASDAQ: PGNY] closed the trading session at $21.33 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.31, while the highest price level was $22.9093.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.60 percent and weekly performance of 3.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, PGNY reached to a volume of 7452528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Progyny Inc [PGNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNY shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Progyny Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Progyny Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $19, while Truist kept a Hold rating on PGNY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGNY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

PGNY stock trade performance evaluation

Progyny Inc [PGNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, PGNY shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.23

Progyny Inc [PGNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progyny Inc [PGNY] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.18% and a Gross Margin at 22.34%. Progyny Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.28%.

Progyny Inc (PGNY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Progyny Inc. ( PGNY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.94%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Progyny Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.83%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Progyny Inc (PGNY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Progyny Inc’s (PGNY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Progyny Inc (PGNY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Progyny Inc. (PGNY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $78117.65 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.70% and a Quick Ratio of 2.70%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Progyny Inc [PGNY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progyny Inc posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progyny Inc go to 25.89%.

Progyny Inc [PGNY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $103.99%, or 112.51%% of PGNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGNY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11.82 million shares, which is approximately 12.5876%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8.25 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$236.11 million in PGNY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$188.76 million in PGNY stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0286%.