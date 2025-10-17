Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX] gain 132.31% so far this year. What now?

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [NASDAQ: PRAX] traded at a high on 2025-10-16, posting a 183.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $162.71.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13705741 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc stands at 11.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.48%.

The market cap for PRAX stock reached $3.42 billion, with 21.04 million shares outstanding and 19.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 464.15K shares, PRAX reached a trading volume of 13705741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRAX shares is $267.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $105, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on PRAX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.31.

How has PRAX stock performed recently?

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 197.13. With this latest performance, PRAX shares gained by 269.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 445.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 10.55 for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.96, while it was recorded at 75.64 for the last single week of trading, and 50.59 for the last 200 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3497.57% and a Gross Margin at 97.01%. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3232.61%.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. ( PRAX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -60.98%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -56.16%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -62.10%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Praxis Precision Medicines Inc’s (PRAX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2163879.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.31% and a Quick Ratio of 6.31%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc posted -2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.8. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc go to 2.22%.

Insider trade positions for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc [PRAX]

There are presently around 112.62% of PRAX stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1.29 million shares, which is approximately 6.874%. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.1 million in PRAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $46.91 million in PRAX stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0245%.