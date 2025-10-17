Pony AI Inc. ADR [PONY] moved down -3.75: Why It’s Important

Pony AI Inc. ADR [NASDAQ: PONY] closed the trading session at $20.42 on 2025-10-16. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.9602, while the highest price level was $21.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.99M shares, PONY reached to a volume of 4261152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pony AI Inc. ADR [PONY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PONY shares is $25.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PONY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pony AI Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Pony AI Inc. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on PONY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

PONY stock trade performance evaluation

Pony AI Inc. ADR [PONY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, PONY shares gained by 16.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 335.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.82, while it was recorded at 21.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.37 for the last 200 days.

Pony AI Inc. ADR [PONY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pony AI Inc. ADR [PONY] shares currently have an operating margin of -380.68% and a Gross Margin at 5.35%. Pony AI Inc. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -365.30%.

Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Pony AI Inc. ADR. ( PONY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -33.58%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -30.54%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Pony AI Inc. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -31.71%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Pony AI Inc. ADR’s (PONY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Pony AI Inc. ADR. (PONY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$187924.66 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.19% and a Quick Ratio of 6.19%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pony AI Inc. ADR [PONY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PONY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pony AI Inc. ADR go to 40.65%.

Pony AI Inc. ADR [PONY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 37.19%, or 48.17% of PONY stock, in the hands of institutional investors.