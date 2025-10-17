Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY] is 62.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Paramount Skydance Corp [NASDAQ: PSKY] traded at a low on 2025-10-16, posting a -3.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.9.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4339801 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paramount Skydance Corp stands at 4.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.02%.

The market cap for PSKY stock reached $17.99 billion, with 634.00 million shares outstanding and 505.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.59M shares, PSKY reached a trading volume of 4339801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSKY shares is $12.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSKY stock is a recommendation set at 3.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Paramount Skydance Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Paramount Skydance Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on PSKY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSKY in the course of the last twelve months was 35.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.21.

How has PSKY stock performed recently?

Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.95. With this latest performance, PSKY shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.57% in the past year of trading.

Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.95. With this latest performance, PSKY shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.35, while it was recorded at 17.14 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.38% and a Gross Margin at 30.50%. Paramount Skydance Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.05%.

Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Paramount Skydance Corp. ( PSKY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.11%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Paramount Skydance Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.04%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Paramount Skydance Corp’s (PSKY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.93%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$633.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.39% and a Quick Ratio of 1.21%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Skydance Corp go to -2.87%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Skydance Corp [PSKY]

There are presently around $48.57%, or 50.24% of PSKY stock, in the hands of institutional investors.