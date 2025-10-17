O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY] Stock trading around $101.17 per share: What’s Next?

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [NASDAQ: ORLY] plunged by -$0.95 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $102.7144 during the day while it closed the day at $101.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc stock has also gained 1.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORLY stock has inclined by 9.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.23% and gained 26.19% year-on date.

The market cap for ORLY stock reached $85.84 billion, with 850.56 million shares outstanding and 841.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, ORLY reached a trading volume of 5148219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORLY shares is $110.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2025, representing the official price target for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1150 to $1450, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ORLY stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for ORLY in the course of the last twelve months was 48.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.11.

ORLY stock trade performance evaluation

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, ORLY shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.84 for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.85, while it was recorded at 102.27 for the last single week of trading, and 93.48 for the last 200 days.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.22% and a Gross Margin at 51.40%. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.16%.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $26008.36 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.72% and a Quick Ratio of 0.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc go to 10.61%.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc [ORLY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $89.21%, or 89.90%% of ORLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5.18 million shares, which is approximately 8.8294%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.4 billion in ORLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.55 billion in ORLY stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1229%.