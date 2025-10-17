Oneok Inc [OKE] moved down -2.47: Why It’s Important

Oneok Inc [NYSE: OKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.66%.

Over the last 12 months, OKE stock dropped by -33.05%. The one-year Oneok Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.94. The average equity rating for OKE stock is currently 1.96, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.33 billion, with 629.75 million shares outstanding and 628.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, OKE stock reached a trading volume of 4261346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oneok Inc [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $93.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Oneok Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Oneok Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OKE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

OKE Stock Performance Analysis:

Oneok Inc [OKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.66. With this latest performance, OKE shares dropped by -7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.64 for Oneok Inc [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.03, while it was recorded at 68.88 for the last single week of trading, and 85.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oneok Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oneok Inc [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.59% and a Gross Margin at 19.97%. Oneok Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.06%.

Oneok Inc (OKE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Oneok Inc. ( OKE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 16.05%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Oneok Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Oneok Inc (OKE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Oneok Inc’s (OKE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.49%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Oneok Inc. (OKE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $596870.77 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.59% and a Quick Ratio of 0.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

OKE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oneok Inc posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oneok Inc go to 8.58%.

Oneok Inc [OKE] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $74.95%, or 75.09%% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69.31 million shares, which is approximately 11.8552%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 50.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.15 billion in OKE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.21 billion in OKE stock with ownership which is approximately 6.7425%.