Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT] Revenue clocked in at $288.17 million, down -6.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NYSE: NAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.42%.

Over the last 12 months, NAT stock rose by 35.20%. The one-year Nordic American Tankers Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.65. The average equity rating for NAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $715.72 million, with 211.75 million shares outstanding and 211.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, NAT stock reached a trading volume of 4347204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAT shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $3 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on NAT stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NAT shares from 2 to 2.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

NAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.11 for Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordic American Tankers Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.29% and a Gross Margin at 19.04%. Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.64%.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Nordic American Tankers Ltd. ( NAT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.65%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s (NAT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.91%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $892000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.33% and a Quick Ratio of 1.90%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

NAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordic American Tankers Ltd posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Ltd go to 23.06%.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd [NAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $40.23%, or 42.06%% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 11.61 million shares, which is approximately 5.5587%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 11.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$46.08 million in NAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$27.23 million in NAT stock with ownership which is approximately 3.2772%.