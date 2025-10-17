NewGenIvf Group Ltd [NIVF] is -99.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NewGenIvf Group Ltd [NASDAQ: NIVF] price surged by 11.88 percent to reach at $0.22.

A sum of 10631645 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 270.17K shares. NewGenIvf Group Ltd shares reached a high of $2.85 and dropped to a low of $1.6 until finishing in the latest session at $2.03.

The one-year NIVF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.47.

Guru’s Opinion on NewGenIvf Group Ltd [NIVF]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

NIVF Stock Performance Analysis:

NewGenIvf Group Ltd [NIVF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, NIVF shares dropped by -1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIVF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2700, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.2800 for NewGenIvf Group Ltd [NIVF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8800, while it was recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading, and 57.9100 for the last 200 days.

NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on NewGenIvf Group Ltd’s (NIVF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.48%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

NewGenIvf Group Ltd [NIVF] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $0.30%, or 0.30%% of NIVF stock, in the hands of institutional investors.