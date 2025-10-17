Mosaic Company [MOS] gain 12.54% so far this year. What now?

Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] price plunged by -1.21 percent to reach at -$0.36.

A sum of 8601725 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.73M shares. Mosaic Company shares reached a high of $30.72 and dropped to a low of $29.36 until finishing in the latest session at $29.43.

Guru’s Opinion on Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on MOS stock.

MOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.99. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -13.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.19 for Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.11, while it was recorded at 30.10 for the last single week of trading, and 31.10 for the last 200 days.

Mosaic Company (MOS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Mosaic Company (MOS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

MOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mosaic Company posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.18. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS.

Mosaic Company [MOS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $95.83%, or 96.28%% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41.2 million shares, which is approximately 12.8255%.