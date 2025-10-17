Monster Beverage Corp [MNST] Stock trading around $70.16 per share: What’s Next?

Monster Beverage Corp [NASDAQ: MNST] jumped around 1.51 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $70.16 at the close of the session, up 2.20%.

Monster Beverage Corp stock is now 35.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNST Stock saw the intraday high of $70.51 and lowest of $68.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.06, which means current price is +53.52% above from all time high which was touched on 10/16/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 6353282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $69.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $67 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $76, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MNST stock. On August 13, 2025, analysts increased their price target for MNST shares from 56 to 60.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 36.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has MNST stock performed recently?

Monster Beverage Corp [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.49% in the past year of trading.

Monster Beverage Corp [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.96. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.98, while it was recorded at 68.84 for the last single week of trading, and 59.17 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corp [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of 28.64% and a Gross Margin at 55.18%. Monster Beverage Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.54%.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Monster Beverage Corp. ( MNST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 24.10%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 18.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Monster Beverage Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 21.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Monster Beverage Corp’s (MNST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $239402.26 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.52% and a Quick Ratio of 3.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monster Beverage Corp posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corp go to 12.63%.

Insider trade positions for Monster Beverage Corp [MNST]

There are presently around $69.06%, or 96.73%% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65.65 million shares, which is approximately 6.3786%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 52.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in MNST stocks shares.