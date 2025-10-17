Metagenomi Inc [MGX] Stock trading around $3.33 per share: What’s Next?

Metagenomi Inc [NASDAQ: MGX] traded at a high on 2025-10-16, posting a 6.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.33.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5784896 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Metagenomi Inc stands at 14.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.03%.

The market cap for MGX stock reached $124.99 million, with 37.53 million shares outstanding and 26.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 560.75K shares, MGX reached a trading volume of 5784896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Metagenomi Inc [MGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGX shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Metagenomi Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $16 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Metagenomi Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MGX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46.

How has MGX stock performed recently?

Metagenomi Inc [MGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, MGX shares gained by 77.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.25 for Metagenomi Inc [MGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Metagenomi Inc [MGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Metagenomi Inc [MGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -271.89% and a Gross Margin at 83.66%. Metagenomi Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -257.99%.

Metagenomi Inc (MGX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Metagenomi Inc. ( MGX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -37.45%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -26.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Metagenomi Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -37.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Metagenomi Inc (MGX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Metagenomi Inc’s (MGX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Metagenomi Inc (MGX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Metagenomi Inc. (MGX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$431287.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.36% and a Quick Ratio of 6.36%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Metagenomi Inc [MGX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Metagenomi Inc posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.23. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Metagenomi Inc go to -13.99%.

Insider trade positions for Metagenomi Inc [MGX]

There are presently around $19.26%, or 26.78%% of MGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGX stocks are: NOVO HOLDINGS A/S with ownership of 1.8 million shares, which is approximately 4.9146%. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.03 million in MGX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $$5.48 million in MGX stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6674%.