Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc [MMC] Revenue clocked in at $26.44 billion, down -18.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc [NYSE: MMC] loss -8.52% or -17.37 points to close at $186.48 with a heavy trading volume of 8749355 shares.

It opened the trading session at $193.95, the shares rose to $196.5 and dropped to $185.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMC points out that the company has recorded -19.38% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, MMC reached to a volume of 8749355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc [MMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $224.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $226, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on MMC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MMC stock

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc [MMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.48. With this latest performance, MMC shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.87 for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 203.18, while it was recorded at 201.95 for the last single week of trading, and 218.12 for the last 200 days.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc [MMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.90%. Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.61%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. ( MMC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 28.42%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.73%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc’s (MMC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $45888.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.12% and a Quick Ratio of 1.20%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc [MMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc posted 1.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc go to 8.44%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc [MMC]

There are presently around $92.33%, or 92.39%% of MMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44.04 million shares, which is approximately 8.9509%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 42.34 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.92 billion in MMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.41 billion in MMC stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2534%.