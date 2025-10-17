Market cap of Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc [WHWK] reaches 123.01M – now what?

Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: WHWK] gained 24.29% on the last trading session, reaching $2.61 price per share at the time.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc represents 47.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $123.01 million with the latest information. WHWK stock price has been found in the range of $2.45 to $3.7699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 110.96K shares, WHWK reached a trading volume of 94107320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc [WHWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHWK shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHWK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $1.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on WHWK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

Trading performance analysis for WHWK stock

Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc [WHWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.28. With this latest performance, WHWK shares gained by 33.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.20 for Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc [WHWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc [WHWK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc [WHWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -461.62% and a Gross Margin at 89.03%. Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.24%.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc (WHWK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc. ( WHWK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.31%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -7.38%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -6.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc (WHWK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc’s (WHWK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc (WHWK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc. (WHWK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$260500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 20.41% and a Quick Ratio of 20.41%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc [WHWK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc go to 7.14%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Whitehawk Therapeutics Inc [WHWK]

There are presently around $68.55%, or 78.28%% of WHWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors.