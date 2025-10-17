Market cap of Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] reaches 2.97B – now what?

Viavi Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: VIAV] jumped around 0.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.32 at the close of the session, up 2.38%.

Viavi Solutions Inc stock is now 44.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIAV Stock saw the intraday high of $13.455 and lowest of $13.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.10, which means current price is +64.44% above from all time high which was touched on 10/16/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, VIAV reached a trading volume of 8739791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $14.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Viavi Solutions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on VIAV stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 47.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has VIAV stock performed recently?

Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.21. With this latest performance, VIAV shares gained by 9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.35. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.84, while it was recorded at 12.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.72 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.54% and a Gross Margin at 56.84%. Viavi Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.21%.

Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Viavi Solutions Inc. ( VIAV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.76%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Viavi Solutions Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.86%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Viavi Solutions Inc’s (VIAV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.89%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $9666.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.50% and a Quick Ratio of 1.30%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viavi Solutions Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc go to 24.38%.

Insider trade positions for Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]

There are presently around $99.60%, or 101.41%% of VIAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34.62 million shares, which is approximately 15.5308%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$205.88 million in VIAV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$95.47 million in VIAV stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2343%.