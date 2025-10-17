Market cap of UTime Ltd [WTO] reaches 2.82M – now what?

UTime Ltd [NASDAQ: WTO] loss -88.88% or -1.08 points to close at $0.13 with a heavy trading volume of 40854106 shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.23, the shares rose to $0.23 and dropped to $0.124, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTO points out that the company has recorded -92.37% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 209.93K shares, WTO reached to a volume of 40854106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for WTO stock

UTime Ltd [WTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -88.59. With this latest performance, WTO shares dropped by -87.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2060, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1567 for UTime Ltd [WTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0667, while it was recorded at 0.9909 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6727 for the last 200 days.

UTime Ltd [WTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UTime Ltd [WTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -259.86% and a Gross Margin at 2.83%. UTime Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -266.60%.

UTime Ltd (WTO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

From an operational efficiency perspective, UTime Ltd. (WTO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$936565.66 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.48% and a Quick Ratio of 0.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at UTime Ltd [WTO]

There are presently around $0.21%, or 0.22%% of WTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors.