Market cap of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT] reaches 4.37B – now what?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [NASDAQ: DJT] price plunged by -3.01 percent to reach at -$0.49.

A sum of 6192781 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.17M shares. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp shares reached a high of $16.375 and dropped to a low of $15.61 until finishing in the latest session at $15.78.

Guru’s Opinion on Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.69.

DJT Stock Performance Analysis:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.56. With this latest performance, DJT shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DJT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.62 for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.17, while it was recorded at 16.17 for the last single week of trading, and 22.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trump Media & Technology Group Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4092.44% and a Gross Margin at -107.39%. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2922.74%.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. ( DJT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.28%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.03%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s (DJT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3745172.41 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 132.60% and a Quick Ratio of 132.60%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $19.22%, or 33.19%% of DJT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DJT stocks are: AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 12.0 million shares, which is approximately 7.1974%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 3.63 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$119.01 million in DJT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$94.32 million in DJT stock with ownership which is approximately 1.7273%.