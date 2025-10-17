Market cap of Scienture Holdings Inc [SCNX] reaches 13.71M – now what?

Scienture Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SCNX] loss -17.63% or -0.13 points to close at $0.59 with a heavy trading volume of 107765399 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.0797, the shares rose to $1.12 and dropped to $0.5688, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SCNX points out that the company has recorded -34.69% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 343.15K shares, SCNX reached to a volume of 107765399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCNX shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for SCNX stock

Scienture Holdings Inc [SCNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.78. With this latest performance, SCNX shares dropped by -31.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1144, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1082 for Scienture Holdings Inc [SCNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0350, while it was recorded at 0.6913 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8126 for the last 200 days.

Scienture Holdings Inc [SCNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scienture Holdings Inc [SCNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -12824.74% and a Gross Margin at -35.67%. Scienture Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15702.49%.

Scienture Holdings Inc (SCNX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Scienture Holdings Inc. ( SCNX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -44.11%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -33.19%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Scienture Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -25.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Scienture Holdings Inc (SCNX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Scienture Holdings Inc’s (SCNX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.05%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Scienture Holdings Inc. (SCNX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1059473.68 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.04% and a Quick Ratio of 0.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Scienture Holdings Inc [SCNX]

There are presently around 1.22%, or 1.63% of SCNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors.