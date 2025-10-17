Market cap of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] reaches 4.27B – now what?

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [NASDAQ: SBRA] jumped around 0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.8 at the close of the session, up 1.14%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stock is now -1.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBRA Stock saw the intraday high of $17.84 and lowest of $17.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.99, which means current price is +14.14% above from all time high which was touched on 08/22/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 3962349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on SBRA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

How has SBRA stock performed recently?

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.68, while it was recorded at 17.66 for the last single week of trading, and 17.78 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of 40.29% and a Gross Margin at 43.23%. Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 25.15%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. ( SBRA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.66%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc’s (SBRA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.93%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. (SBRA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $3646600.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.89% and a Quick Ratio of 0.89%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc go to 15.74%.

Insider trade positions for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]

There are presently around $101.31 million, or 102.62% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34.44 million shares, which is approximately 14.87% of the company's total shares. BLACKROCK INC., holding 34.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $529.56 million in SBRA stocks shares.