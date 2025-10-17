Market cap of Lobo Technologies Ltd [LOBO] reaches 13.44M – now what?

Lobo Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: LOBO] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.21 during the day while it closed the day at $1.13.

Lobo Technologies Ltd stock has also gained 43.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOBO stock has inclined by 110.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 82.17% and lost -56.95% year-on date.

The market cap for LOBO stock reached $13.44 million, with 11.89 million shares outstanding and 2.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, LOBO reached a trading volume of 16511480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

LOBO stock trade performance evaluation

Lobo Technologies Ltd [LOBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.00. With this latest performance, LOBO shares gained by 84.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0986, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0851 for Lobo Technologies Ltd [LOBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6674, while it was recorded at 0.8994 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9170 for the last 200 days.

Lobo Technologies Ltd [LOBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lobo Technologies Ltd [LOBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.21% and a Gross Margin at 14.35%. Lobo Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.81%.

Lobo Technologies Ltd (LOBO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lobo Technologies Ltd. ( LOBO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -37.95%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lobo Technologies Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -34.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lobo Technologies Ltd (LOBO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lobo Technologies Ltd’s (LOBO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.37%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Lobo Technologies Ltd (LOBO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lobo Technologies Ltd. (LOBO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$33655.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.56% and a Quick Ratio of 0.69%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Lobo Technologies Ltd [LOBO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 0.22%, or 0.43% of LOBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors.