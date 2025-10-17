Market cap of INVO Fertility Inc [IVF] reaches 6.11M – now what?

INVO Fertility Inc [NASDAQ: IVF] gained 85.68% on the last trading session, reaching $1.4 price per share at the time.

INVO Fertility Inc represents 4.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.11 million with the latest information. IVF stock price has been found in the range of $0.7212 to $2.1099.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, IVF reached a trading volume of 214720200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about INVO Fertility Inc [IVF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVF shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for IVF stock

INVO Fertility Inc [IVF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.50. With this latest performance, IVF shares gained by 57.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.2113, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1659 for INVO Fertility Inc [IVF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0396, while it was recorded at 0.8804 for the last single week of trading, and 6.8955 for the last 200 days.

INVO Fertility Inc [IVF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and INVO Fertility Inc [IVF] shares currently have an operating margin of -133.23% and a Gross Margin at 25.21%. INVO Fertility Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.70%.

INVO Fertility Inc (IVF) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for INVO Fertility Inc. ( IVF), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -1294.96%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -138.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, INVO Fertility Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -465.16%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

INVO Fertility Inc (IVF) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on INVO Fertility Inc’s (IVF) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.71%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, INVO Fertility Inc. (IVF) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$720540.54 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.11% and a Quick Ratio of 0.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

INVO Fertility Inc [IVF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, INVO Fertility Inc posted -27.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -10.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.62. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVF.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at INVO Fertility Inc [IVF]

There are presently around $0.20%, or 0.20%% of IVF stock, in the hands of institutional investors.