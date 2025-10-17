Market cap of Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] reaches 65.50B – now what?

Enterprise Products Partners L P [NYSE: EPD] traded at a low on 2025-10-16, posting a -0.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.25.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4655629 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enterprise Products Partners L P stands at 1.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.18%.

The market cap for EPD stock reached $65.50 billion, with 2.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 4655629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $35.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L P shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.40 for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.51, while it was recorded at 30.65 for the last single week of trading, and 31.93 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.96% and a Gross Margin at 12.42%. Enterprise Products Partners L P’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.74%.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Enterprise Products Partners L P. ( EPD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 20.43%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.71%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Enterprise Products Partners L P’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L P’s (EPD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Enterprise Products Partners L P. (EPD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $746153.85 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.96% and a Quick Ratio of 0.69%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L P posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L P go to 4.05%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]

There are presently around $25.91%, or 38.62%% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 38.39 million shares, which is approximately 1.7684%. INVESCO LTD., holding 25.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$739.08 million in EPD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $$653.73 million in EPD stock with ownership which is approximately 1.0391%.