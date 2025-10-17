Market cap of Eastern Bankshares Inc [EBC] reaches 3.64B – now what?

Eastern Bankshares Inc [NASDAQ: EBC] loss -8.16% or -1.53 points to close at $17.22 with a heavy trading volume of 4702295 shares.

It opened the trading session at $18.66, the shares rose to $18.66 and dropped to $16.875, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EBC points out that the company has recorded 16.98% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, EBC reached to a volume of 4702295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eastern Bankshares Inc [EBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBC shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Eastern Bankshares Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $14 to $18.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Eastern Bankshares Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on EBC stock. On January 31, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EBC shares from 19.50 to 15.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.47.

Trading performance analysis for EBC stock

Eastern Bankshares Inc [EBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.37. With this latest performance, EBC shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.54 for Eastern Bankshares Inc [EBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.30, while it was recorded at 18.17 for the last single week of trading, and 16.43 for the last 200 days.

Eastern Bankshares Inc [EBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastern Bankshares Inc [EBC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.55%. Eastern Bankshares Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.57%.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Eastern Bankshares Inc. ( EBC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -1.89%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.27%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Eastern Bankshares Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.65%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc’s (EBC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Eastern Bankshares Inc [EBC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eastern Bankshares Inc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eastern Bankshares Inc go to 27.94%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Eastern Bankshares Inc [EBC]

There are presently around $77.61%, or 78.60%% of EBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.34 million shares, which is approximately 10.0181%. FMR LLC, holding 13.52 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$188.98 million in EBC stocks shares;